Wike’s suspension hammer, descends on Sports Commissioner

Like a thunder from the blues, Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has sent his Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Igboma Iyaye packing from the cabinet.

The suspension hammer descended on Iyaye after he reportedly appeared late to an inspection to be conducted on a project involving his ministry, Blueprint gathered.

The suspension letter from the Governor stated that he should step down from all official duties as the commissioner for Youth and Sports for now.

A second source said the suspension was as a result of his failure to attend a crucial meeting held by the governor requiring the presence of all service heads of the state at the Government House.

One of the sources added that, “at personal levels they are very good friends. They have come together a long way. Don’t be surprised that tomorrow you will see them together. Issue is, the Commissioner overstepped his bounds and the governor needed to act to stem any act of indiscipline.”

The suspended Commissioner was evidently and unavoidably absent at the Rivers State Governor’s Badminton championship finals. No one saw him at the just concluded Governor Nyesom Wike’s Unity Cup pre-season finals that took place between Sunshine Stars FC of Akure and Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt.

Efforts to get the Commissioner’s reaction proved abortive. His telephone line rang through and text message sent to him has not been responded to as at the time of going to press.

The Commissioner had in some hours before the suspension gotten commendation for taking Rivers State through a great outing at the 19th National Sports festival in Abuja which the Governor demanded early preparation for the 20th edition “because Delta that won are not better than us.”