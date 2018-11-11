Wild fire in California leaves 25 persons dead

The death toll in the wildfires raging through California has risen to 25, according to officials.

This comes after 14 more bodies were discovered in or near the decimated town of Paradise in the state’s north, bringing the number of confirmed dead there to 23.

Two more people were killed in the south, near Malibu.

An estimated 250,000 people have been forced to flee their homes to avoid three major blazes in the state.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has drawn anger by saying that poor forestry management is to blame for the fires.

That fire, known as the Woolsey, now covers an area of 70,000 acres (28,000 hectares).

Among the towns under evacuation orders is Thousand Oaks, where a gunman killed 12 people in a rampage on Wednesday.

Meteorologists have warned that dangerous conditions may continue well into next week, but firefighters say they are hoping to take advantage of a temporary lull in the wind fanning the flames.

At a news conference on Saturday, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said 10 of the additional victims were found in Paradise with four in the nearby Concow area.

Images from Paradise showed the sky filled with acrid smoke, almost blotting out the sun.

By Saturday, the Camp Fire had burned 100,000 acres (40,500 hectares) and was only 20% contained. Fire chiefs estimate it will take about three weeks to fully control the blaze.

The fire started in the Plumas National Forest, north of Sacramento, on Thursday and quickly engulfed the town of Paradise.

Residents fled for their lives as more than 6,700 homes and businesses were destroyed, making the fire the most destructive in the state’s history. The flames moved so fast that some had to abandon their cars and escape the town on foot.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.