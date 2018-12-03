Wilder, Fury end bout in stalemate

Deontay Wilder will be keeping his WBC heavyweight crown after battling to a split decision draw against Britain’s Tyson Fury in a pulsating 12-round battle early Sunday morning.

Wilder had knocked Fury down twice, including a spectacular final round knockdown, but was unable to get the knockout victory he had promised to deliver at the Staples Center.

The three judges were divided on the outcome, with one scoring it 115-111 for Wilder, another 114-110 for Fury and the third 113-113.

“I think with the two knockdowns I definitely won the fight,” Wilder said after the pulsating bout . “We poured our hearts out tonight. We’re both warriors, but with those two drops I think I won the fight.”

Expectedly, Fury disagreed with Wilder’s argument.

“We’re on away soil,” Fury said, “I got knocked down twice, but I still believe I won that fight.”

Despite the draw, Fury rightfully was proud of his performance against an opponent commonly considered boxing’s most dangerous puncher.

“I hope I did you all proud after nearly three years out of the ring,” Fury said on boxingscene.com. “I was never going to be knocked out tonight. I showed good heart to get up. I came here tonight and I fought my heart out.” he added.





