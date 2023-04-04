Will 9th NASS deliver on NILDS’ permanent site? 

With just two months to the expiration of tenure of the 9th National Assembly, TAIYE ODEWALE examines its possibility of delivering on permanent site for the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

9th National Assembly

As stipulated by relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution, the 9th National Assembly like previous ones, will end its four – year tenure on the 10th of June, 2023, having been inaugurated on Tuesday, 11th June, 2019.

It may even adjourn sinedie on Thursday, June 8, 2023 for inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, since June 10 and 11, fall on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Nexus with National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS)

The National Assembly as the symbol of the legislative arm of government in Nigeria along with the 36 States Houses of Assembly, is a highly rated governmental institution saddled with a lot of responsibilities by relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Aside the the three basic functions of representation, lawmaking and oversights, assigned the 469 federal lawmakers at the National Assembly, the Institution itself, is saddled with nurturing and supportive roles for ancillary bodies like the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Public Complaints Commission (PCC).

The nurturing cum supportive roles for the ancillary agencies, are not in dictating to them what and what to be done but through required legislations, enhancing their capacities in the area of service delivery and appointments of heads of such agencies from time to time.

The latest of which is the re – appointment of Professor Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman as the Director – General of NILDS for another four year mandate.

Professor Sulaiman whose re – appointment, takes effect from May 28, 2023, had on assumption of office close to four years ago, declared that moving the ever growing Institute from temporary offices in Maitama District to Permanent site in Piwoyi District along the Airport Road, was one of his topmost priorities.

Infact, four months after assumption of office in 2019, precisely on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at the 8.12

hectares (81,200m2) Permanent site of the Institute, Professor Sulaiman told journalists that movement to the site by various departments of the Institute, would be done in the first quarter of 2020.

National Assembly’s assurance

Incidentally, the wish expressed by the Director – General of NILDS on movement to permanent site by first quarter of 2020 at the site itself, arose from promise made to that effect by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila in his capacity as alternate chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute.

Gbajabiamila had on that day after inspection of progress of work made by Julius Berger on the project, promised that required fund, would be provided for its completion.

He posited that since the sprawling project which started about four years ago then (now 8 years ago), was then at the stage of 80% completion, it will never be allowed to be abandoned in anyway.

“My coming here for the project inspection, is to see how far it has gone in terms of execution, and I’m impressed with the work already on ground.

“The contractor, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has no doubt, executed the project very fantastically in making the Institute to meet up with global standards.

“The four lecture halls of 250 capacity each, totalling 1,000, are well built, just like the Library, the research centre, the Administrative block and the well spacious and fitted conference room aside offices that are well provided for staffers of the Institute and members of its governing board.

“NILDS as the research Institute for the National Assembly is very strategic in the operations and growth of the legislature and will not be stifled of funds despite the scarce nature of resources available.

”The 9th National Assembly will be frugal in its spendings in managing the available scarce resources very well but that does not mean that a critical component of the legislature like NILSSON, will not be funded adequately.

“The edifice on ground is impressive and I on behalf of the management of the National Assembly, commend Julius Berger for its quality service delivery in this respect, which is surely serving as motivation for us in releasing more funds for its completion hopefully within the next six months”, he said.

Effects of COVID – 19 on the promise made

By mere calculation and without holding brief for leadership of the 9th National Assembly and management of NILDS, the six month promised by Speaker Gbajabiamila for release of funds for completion of the Permanent site of NILDS, ran into the outbreak of Corona virus pandemic in 2020 with attendant virements of funds earlier budgeted for some projects into emergency ones, to fight the pandemic, the result of which made a project at 80% completion in September 2019, to marginally improved to 90% completion in December 2022.

Lawan’s renewed assurance

After the COVID – 19 interruption in 2020 and some budgetary lacunas in 2021 and 2022, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan in his capacity as Chairman of the Governing Council of NILDS, declared in October last year that the Permanent site would be completed and commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari before expiration of his tenure in office.

Ahmad Lawan who gave the assurance precisely on 24th October, 2022 during the sixth convocation ceremony of NILDS said: “it is remarkable that a relatively young programme such as the NILDS-UNIBEN postgraduate programme has been able to host this event for six consecutive years, a feat that is increasingly becoming difficult for many institutions of related mandates, including older universities, to uphold.

“Today’s convocation is a testament that NILDS is on the right track vis-a-vis its mandate to build and strengthen the capacities of democratic institutions and actors in our country.

“It is gratifying that the NILDS-UNIBEN programme has been able to deliver on its core mandates in the last six academic sessions. This is exemplified by the number of graduands and their class of degrees across the various academic/professional programmes.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute demonstrated this leadership by putting together academic and expert perspectives on how Nigeria could mitigate the effects of the crisis and we want the Institute to do more in other areas of challenges facing the country.

“It is not enough to throw challenges at the Institute for required solutions without a corresponding commitment from our end. As the President of the Senate and Chair of your Governing Council, I will never shy away from such a responsibility.

“As we have always done, we will continue to do our best to support the Institute. As I stated during the President’s presentation of the 2023 Appropriation Bill a few weeks ago, we are committed to completing the Institute’s magnificent permanent site. I am optimistic that Mr President will commission it before the end of this administration.”

But the question now is, with just about two months to the expiration of tenure of the 9th National Assembly, will the promise be fulfilled?

However, whatever may be the answer between now and end of the 9th National Assembly, NILDS will surmount the challenge in no distant time from now, more so, with re – appointment of its highly pro – active DG for second term in office, who from the beginning, had as one of his priorities, completion of the Permanent site and use of it for better service delivery.

