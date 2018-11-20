Will Senate form quorum tomorrow as 2019 elections campaigns begin?

For the first time in the 8th Senate, plenary was adjourned last Tuesday for lack of quorum as only 20 out of required 37 senators were present. Now, that the electioneering campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections has started officially, will the senate form quorum when it resumes plenary tomorrow? Taiye dewale examines.

Untoward history

Historically, it has not been on record since Thursday, June 3rd, 1999 when the first session of the Senate in this 4th Republic otherwise referred to, as the fourth Senate, was inaugurated until last Tuesday that plenary was adjourned for lack of quorum.

Specifically, such adjournment for lack of quorum did not take place under Evans Enwerem’ s senate presidency from June 3rd, 1999 to November 18, 1999, under Senator Chuba Okadigbo’s presidency from November 18, 1999 to August 8, 2000 or from August 8, 2000 to June 3rd 2003 during the Senator Pius Anyim ‘ s senate presidency.

However, other sessions devoid of lack of quorum were June 4, 2003 to April 12, 2005 under Senator Adolphus Wabara’ s Senate Presidency, April 12, 2005 to June 4, 2007 under Senator Pius Anyim’s senate presidency and of course, from June 5, 2007 to June 5, 2015 under Senator David Mark’s Senate’s presidency.

Though the 8th Senate under Senator Bukola Saraki’s presidency has been devoid of lack of forum sessions from Tuesday, June 9, 2015 when it took off but the incidence of last Tuesday 13th November, 2018 had no doubt, brought to bear the provision of rule 10 of the senate’s Standing Order on one of its sessions arising from lack of quorum.

Acting on Rule 10

The Standing Order titled: “Quorum” states “the quorum of the senate shall be one third of the members of senate which should be 37 out of 109”.

Subsection (2) of the rule states “If, at anytime during the daily sessions of the senate, a question is raised by any senator as to the presence of a quorum, the presiding officer shall within fifteen minutes forthwith, direct the clerk to call the roll and announce the result devoid of debates”.

Pointedly subsection (3) of the rule States “whenever after such roll call, it shall be ascertained that a quorum is not present, the president of the senate may direct Sergeant-at-Arms to request and, when necessary, to compel the attendance of the absent senators, which order shall be determined without debate; and pending its execution, and until a quorum shall be present, no debate nor motion, except to adjourn or to suspend sitting shall be in order”.

Though the rule runs to subsections 4,5 and 6 as regards forming quorum for the joint session of the National Assembly but the fore-stated sub section 3 of the rule was what was applied on Tuesday last week when the Senate adjourned for lack of quorum within 10 minutes of sitting.

Motion to adjourn

As a way of recap, barely three minutes into the session that began at about 10.55 am that day, the Minority Whip of the senate, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda (PDP FCT), rose through order 10 (3) of the senate’s standing rules to draw the attention of his colleagues to the lack of quorum and the need for the adjournment.

According to him, since the stated order states that ‘ a session of the senate can only be held when the required quorum of 37 members out of 109 is formed, the Senate should adjourn the sitting till next legislative day.

He said: “We are less than 10, Mr President I want to move that since we have not formed quorum, we may therefore adjourn but in doing so I want to say that the senate is empty because various committees are carrying out oversight duties, they are all over the country, ensuring that the budget is performing.

“On that note, the senate may wish to extend the period of oversight functions if the senate so wish by another week till Tuesday November 20”.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu seconded the motion by saying, “I rise to second the motion ably moved by senator Aduda but let me add that we are more than 10 but certainly not up to 37. We are somewhere between 15 and 20. Just for the record we are not less than 10 but less than 20”.

Accordingly, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki put it to voice votes and got overwhelming adoption from the 20 senators in the chambers.

But after adoption of the motion Saraki said: “it is important that our members who are not here, we should communicate to them, those on oversight function should be told to finish what they have during the week – in the area of oversight.

“Some of the findings from the oversight are important and it is important that the exercise is done diligently and we should ensure that it is completed by the end of this week (last week).That is in line with Order 10 (3)”

In finally moving for the adjournment of the plenary till Tuesday this week (now tomorrow Wednesday, 21st November 2018) today being a public holiday, the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan (APC Yobe North) said: “having adopted this motion, it is mandatory that we stand down all the items on the order paper to the next legislative week, precisely next week Tuesday, November 20, 2018 “which was seconded by the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, (PDP Taraba South).

7 women senators absent

Interestingly, in line with the saying”that whatever a man can do, a woman can do better”, the entire seven female senators namely Binta Masi Garba, Oluremi Tinubu, Stella Oduah, Rose Oko, Fatimah Raji Rasaki , Biodun Olujimi and Monsurat Sunmonu, were with the 81 male senators, who absented themselves from the session that day.

Senators in attendance

The names of the 20 senators all males, who attended the lack of quorum sitting are the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan and Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Ibn Na’ Allah.

Others were the Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, Senate Minority Whip, Philip Tanimu Aduda and Deputy Minority Whip, Emmanuel Paulker.

Also in attendance at the scanty session were senators Abu Ibrahim, Rafiu Ibrahim, Joshua Lidani, Atai Aidoko, Sam Egwu, Jibrin Barau, Ahmed Sani Yerima, Abdullahi Gumel and Kaka Gabai from Borno Central.

What will tomorrow?

With plenary resumption now slated for tomorrow as against today earlier fixed, and 2019 electioneering campaigns already started, Nigerians are no doubt waiting to see whether the Senate will form quorum or not in view of very important legislative matters before it.

Some of the key items are the 2019-2021 Medium Term Expenditure frameworks (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) for consideration and approval as requested by President Muhammadu Buhari preparatory to presentation of the N8.7trillion 2019 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.

