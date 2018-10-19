Wimbledon: England deletes marathon, introduces tie-breaks

Tie-breaks will be played at 12-12 in the final set at Wimbledon from next year, the All England Lawn Tennis Club has announced.

It comes after the final set of Kevin Anderson’s semi-final with John Isner this year lasted almost three hours.

South African Anderson, who eventually won the set 26-24, called for a rethink of the format.

The winner will be the first player or team to reach seven points with an advantage of two or more points.

This year’s match between Anderson, 32, and Isner, 33, was the second longest in Wimbledon history.

Isner was also involved in the longest match when the American beat France’s Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in the final set of their first-round match in 2010.

It will apply to all Wimbledon events – qualifying, men’s, women’s, mixed and junior singles and doubles.

