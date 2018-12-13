Win a home lottery: Food Vendor grabs N25million apartment

‎A food Vendor, Mrs.Eyare Nola Okwa has emerged the first luck winner of a N25million two-bedroom furnished apartment, located at 104 EFAB Global Estate, Mbora district, Abuja.

The promotional project put together by Rising Sun Lottery Ltd, operators of ‘Win A Home Lottery’ had offered Nigerians the opportunity to own homes through a credible, sustainable and logically transparent lottery scheme.

The winner of the maiden edition, a businesswoman dealing in breakfast food and resident in Lugbe, Abuja could not contain her joy as she received the keys to a well-built apartment.

Narrating how she got to play in the ‘Win A Home Lottery’, Eyare said, “This is my first time. I have never played lottery before. I saw when Win a Home Lottery was launched initially and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) was there. I watch the video and went further to visit their website, www.winahomelottery. com.ng ‎and subscribed. I filled in my wallet and started playing randomly on different days. On the whole I played up N15, 000, which is 15 times but on different days randomly.”

Eyare, an indigene of Cross Rivers State and a computer engineer, described the day as the happiest in her lifetime, saying her dream of owning a house has materialised.

“In fact, it is luck. God did it for me because I wasn’t even there when they did draw and I have to watch the video repeatedly to be sure that I actually won. When they did the draw, they keep calling my name and they don’t even have my contact before they finally got me, and I had rush to Gwarimpa to meet them.

“Actually I am very, very happy and I want to say thank you to Rising Sun Lottery Ltd, operators of Win A Home Lottery. I had never played a lottery but I decided to try this because I knew it is genuine. The day they even called me that I won was my sad moment because I went to collect money from client, who did not give me and was so upset, but that call makes my day. I advise everyone to start play as far as you are 18-year of age. Play as much as you can because there are houses on ground right now, she posited”

Speaking on the sideline of the presentation ceremony, the husband, Mr Fredrick Okwa, was full praise for his wife, described her as a blessing to him.

“In fact she has been a blessing to me. When she told me about her intention to play, I was like okay, you can try, but for me, I am not a fan of lottery things. I never discourage her from playing because we always encourage ourselves in our various professions and whatever we do.”

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Deputy managing director of Rising Sun Lottery, Alhaji Abdul Ibrahim, said the event was to handover the two bedroom apartment to their first winner, saying their goal is to compliment government effort of meet the housing deficit in the country adding: “We here to give out a two bedroom furnish apartment to the winner of the raffle draw we did in November 30, 2018.

“We don’t know the winner from anywhere but we are giving her the house courtesy of the fact she participated in our promo and won. We try to compliment government effort of meeting the housing deficit in Nigeria. This is our first winner and every month we would be given out one house. At the end of this month, we will give out a three bedroom furnish apartment. The process is very transparent and anybody can win.”‎