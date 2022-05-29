Wind storm/flood: NEMA donates relief materials to 10 Jigawa LG victims 

The executive secretary, JIgawa state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Yusuf Sani Babura, has stated that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has presented relief materials to people in 10 local government areas were victims of wind storm and flood disasters in the year 2021 rainy season.

He stated further that the affected local councils include: Gwaram, Garki, Babura, Jahun, Miga, Kaugama, Giuri, Maigatari, Birniwa and Birni Kudu, adding that the strong wind demolished their houses and destroyed their crops worth millions of naira.

Babura added that 100 victims were selected and given 20 chicken layers each with their feeds. He added that another set of 100 people were selected and cows, bulls and feeds were donated with a view to cushion the effects of the disasters.

He said NEMA also donated food stuffs, such as rice, maize, guinea corn, beans roofing sheets, nails, bags of cement, blankets and pointed out that the cows and chickens were donated by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources as well as jerry cans of cooking oil, cartons of seasoning, Maggi and salt.

