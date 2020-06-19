Windstorm Kills 6, destroys 600 houses in Kano

Six persons were killed while at least 600 houses were destroyed following a heavy windstorm that ravaged four local government areas of Kano state.

Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Sale Jili, Thursday, disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in Kano.

According to him, the windstorm which was accompanied by a heavy downpour rendered over 1, 752 people homeless and currently taking refuge at their relatives’ residences in the villages affected by the storm.

He said, “One person was electrocuted in Ja’in area while the remaining five were trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building, all in Gwale local government area, following the downpour.”

The five affected local government areas are; Gwale, Gwarzo, Kibiya and Rimingado.

He said the agency was still expecting reports of the disaster from officials of other local government areas in the state as the windstorm had affected many areas across the 44 local government areas of the state.

The executive secretary said the agency had since dispatched its personnel to the affected areas to assess the extent of damage caused by the disaster with a view to compiling a comprehensive report.

“It was based on the reports that we visited Kibiya and Rimingado local government areas where we presented relief materials to the victims as an interim measure to alleviate their sufferings,” he said.

He said items donated to the victims in two local government areas included food items, cement, roofing sheets, nylon mats, blankets and clothing materials.

He, however, warned residents of the state, especially those living in flood-prone areas to desist from dumping or refuse on water ways.