Windstorm: Yobe donates money, materials to deceased’s families

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has donated N100, 000 to each family of the deceased persons killed by telecommunications mast that collapsed in Millbiyar community in the state as result of heavy windstorms.

Governor Buni, represented by the Director Rescue Operation, State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Mohammed Jalo, said a total of 450 households were affected by the windstorms across 18 communities and have been supported with building materials to assist them recover from the shock.

“This is a token donation of N100,000 cash to each of the families of the deceased persons that died during the windstorms in addition to food and nonfood items. Already, 8 persons have died and their families will benefit the gesture of His Excellency, the Executive Governor,”

This include bags of cement, rice, bundles of zinc, 30 litre jerry can of cooking oil, N100,000 among other things”

“So far, 450 households across 18 communities in the state have been affected by the windstorms and government has reached out to them with support of building and roofing materials to help them rebuild their houses,” he said.

Director Personnel Management, Fune local government council Mohammed Kolere, who is also the acting chairman, thanked Governor Mai Mala Buni for the gesture.

The acting chairman also confirmed to journalists that, the mast service provider had earlier presented the sum of N200,000 to the deceased’s families for burial rites.