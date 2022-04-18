Windstorms destroy over 463 houses in Cross River 

At least 463 houses in three local government areas of Cross River state have been destroyed by windstorm, out of the 1,326 households worst affected by the effects of the windstorm.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected local government areas were Obudu, Yala and Ogoja.

Godwin Tepikor, Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South South, said his team were conducted round the affected areas by the council officials and youths from the communities on Monday.

While in Obudu local government area, the team visited the affected communities of Bewbone, Abonkib, Bebuagbong, Igwo and Okworutung.

Tepikor told NAN that the assessment tour followed a ‘save our soul’ report from the Chairman of Obudu Council area, Boniface Eraye, following the windstorm incident that occurred on April 12, 2022.

“The disaster affected 503 households and damaged 249 buildings and other household property in Obudu local government area.

“Also, in Yala local government area, we visited five communities affected by the windstorm. The communities were Okpoma, Otuche, Olachor, Idigbo and Igbekurikor.

“The assessment followed a save our soul report from the Chairman of the local government, Fabian Ogbeche.

“We were conducted round the affected areas with officials from the Nigerian Red Cross, the Police, the Cross River State Emergency Management Agency and members of the communities.

“The incident, which occurred on April 5, 2022, affected 486 households, 214 buildings and destroyed household property including economic trees in the affected communities,” he said.

Similarly, Tepikor said that the windstorm that occurred in Ogoja local government area on April 5 2022, affected Ishibori, Ukelle, Ogboje and Abakpa communities.

According to him, 337 households were affected by the disaster, while several houses and property were destroyed, including economic trees.

He told NAN that the assessment in Ogoja local government area also followed a distress call from the chairman of council, Emmanuel Ishabor.

“On the whole, the windstorm disaster that affected Yala, Obudu and Ogoja local government areas destroyed over 463 houses and affected 1,326 households,” he said. (NAN)