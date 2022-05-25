Winners emerge in Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving promo season 2

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc has rewarded several of its new and existing customers with cash prizes of ₦100,000 in the maiden draw of the season 2 of its savings promo, tagged Reward4Saving.

The first draw of this season, which took place at the Stanbic IBTC Head office on Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos State, saw 70 customers win cash prizes of ₦100,000 each.

The Bank said it aims to maintain this throughout the 12-month promo time by which a total of 840 customers would have been rewarded with ₦100,000 during the monthly draws.

The Bank also aims to reward 28 customers with ₦1 million each in the quarterly draws, and seven customers with ₦2 million each in the grand finale draw.

Speaking at the May 2022 draws, Chief Finance Officer of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Kunle Adedeji, said the bank recognises saving as an important aspect of its customers’ journey to financial freedom, and it is for this reason that Stanbic IBTC has decided to continue with a second season of the Reward4Saving Promo to reward and inspire more customers to reach for their dream of financial freedom by improving their savings culture.

