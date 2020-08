With disability commission, I have delivered on my promise – Sadiya Farouq

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq Tuesday said with the take-off of the National Disability Commission, she is delivered on her promise.

President Muhammdu Buhari approved the appointment of executive members of the commission Monday.

The commission effectively takes off with the confirmation of the appointments by the Senate.

Expressing her delight over the take-off in a statement in Abuja, the minister said:”Today is a very happy and fulfilling day for me as one of the vulnerable groups that are close to my heart finally have a Commission and Executives in place to cater to their needs, protect their rights and provide an enabling environment for them to maximize their potentials, thrive and contribute valuably to the society and the Nation as a whole.”

While thanking the president for assenting to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act, 2019 last year which led to the establishment of the Commission, she said: “His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari by approving the appointment of the Executive Secretary, Chairman and members of the Council of the Commission has once again, proved his commitment and desire to improve the quality of life of vulnerable groups in Nigeria and ensure they enjoy their full rights and privileges as citizens of Nigeria.’’

“I congratulate our brothers and sisters living with disabilities in Nigeria for the realization of this worthy dream and encourage you to make use of the opportunity this Commission provides you to be united in the pursuit of your dreams of social inclusion’’ the minister stated.

To the pioneering team, she said: ”I congratulate you heartily and urge you to consider it a privilege to serve as the first executives of this Commission and therefore put in your best to lay a solid foundation for the Commission bearing in mind that the well being of over 30 million persons living with disabilities in Nigeria largely depends on your actions and the way you discharge your duty.”

The minister further said: “The functions of the Commission include; the formulation and implementation of policies and guidelines as appropriate for the education and social development of persons with disabilities, preparation of schemes designed to promote social welfare of persons with disabilities, promoting and uplifting the general well being of persons with disabilities by encouraging the public to change their negative attitude towards persons with disabilities.’’