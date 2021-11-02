With new leaders, PDP positioned to wrestle power from APC – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Monday said with the election of new national leaders, the People Democratic Party (PDP) is now ready and determined to wrestle power from the All Progressive Congress (APC) led government.

Ortom said the APC led government has failed and only succeeded in destroying Nigeria’s unity, economy, security and social life, instead of developing the country.



Speaking in an interview with journalists in Makurdi, the governor noted that Nigeria is divided under the watch of the APC as never witnessed before.



“The APC government as it is today is worse than the worst military administration ever produced in the country.

“There is no unity in the country and the people have been divided along tribal, religious and political lines. Corruption is at its highest level and nepotism and impunity are the order of the day.



“But Nigerians are hopeful that with the reformation of our party now, the PDP will give the country a direction.

“We are coming on a rescue mission and we have demonstrated that through the convention which produced more than 90 percent of position by consensus.”

On the court case instituted by the former national chairman, Uche Secondus, he said the party will sit with him to find ways of resolving and addressing his grievance.



“You know Secondus is still a critical stakeholder in our party. As a former chairman, he is a member of BOT and NEC, but for us to progress, we need to make some sacrifices and he has to sacrifice for progress of the party.

“I am sure when we sit with him, he will understand, so that we will put things behind us,” he said.