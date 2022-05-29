With Peseiro, Super Eagles will be great again – Pinnick

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick says he’s confident Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro will restore the glory days of the senior national team.



He made this known on the backdrop of the team’s impressive performance against Mexico in a friendly, where Nigeria lost 2-1 on Sunday.

Mexico took the lead through Santiago Gimenez in the 13th minute, before Cyril Dessers headed in the equalizer.

However, the Eagles conceded an own goal in the 56th minute, as Ekong swept into his own net.

Reacting to the performance, the former Delta State sports administrator stated that they have made the right decision to appoint the Portuguese tactician as Super Eagles coach.



“I am happy with what we put up out there. It was the first time after the disappointment of the World Cup playoff and you can say this is a makeshift team, while Mexico had their full-strength squad out there.





“I like what I saw today and I have confidence that we have appointed the right coach that can restore the glory of the Super Eagles and make them start winning once more,” Pinnick said.

