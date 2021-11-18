With telecoms shutdown: Bandits now use walkie talkie in Katsina – SSG

Amidst continued shutdown of telecoms services in Katsina state, bandits have resorted to use of Radio Frequency Walkie Talkie Transceivers, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Mustapha Inuwa has said.

The SSG stated this Thursday during a media parley at the Government House Katsina.

At the parley were Commissioner of Police in the state, Sanusi Buba and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Muhammad Ibrahim Katsina.

At the height of security challenge occasioned by activities of the bandits, the state government, via a Containment Order signed by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, had, among several measures, ordered the shutdown of telecommunications network in 13 local government areas considered the hotspots for banditry.

There were also outcries from some stakeholders who believed the shutdown had worsened the security situation of the people.

For instance, the state legislature recently tasked the Masari administration to up its game, saying the telecoms shutdown had left the people at the mercy of the bandits.

SSG speaks in the contrary

Speaking to the contrary, however, SSG Inuwa said the telecoms ban had achieved the desired results in the state.

While some level of successes had been recorded since the measures were put in place, Inuwa said the bandits had devised another means to carry out their acts.

Inuwa said: “In spite of the successes recorded, however, it is worthy to note that since the commencement of the Containment Order, the bandits’ elements across the frontline local government areas have been unrelenting in devising new strategies aimed at circumventing the impact of the Containment Order.

“The strategies range from attacking motorists/motorcyclists to siphon PMS from fuel tanks, to ransacking communities and coercing villages into sourcing PMS on their behalf. A recent and most worrisome move by the criminals is the observed acquisition of Radio Frequency Walkie Talkie Transceivers by the bandits.”

Inuwa, who also chairs the security committee in the state, however, said security agents were on the trail of bandits using the walkie talkies.

Casualties

He further said 480 suspected bandits were arrested between March and September 2021, 216 under prosecution and 42 others undergoing investigation.

From September to date, he said, 244 suspects were arrested with 80 under prosecution and 33 under investigation.

Inuwa, who said there was a reduction in bandits’ attacks since the Containment Order, also added that from September to date, 244 suspects were arrested with 33 under investigation and 80 under prosecution.

He said: “The Containment Order is a child of necessity, and has not been put in place to hurt or cause hardship to the citizens of the state. The driving objective was to arrest the emerging situation that was becoming a threat to peace, order and our collective well being.”

The SSG also confirmed the killing of 213 people and abduction of over 676 innocent citizens within the period of four months across the state.

He said: “A total of 475 persons were abducted between July and August while only 201 were abducted between September and October.

“Similarly, between July and August, 97 armed banditry attacks were staged resulting in 130 deaths while only 56 incidents were recorded between September and October with 83 deaths.

“Incidents of cattle rustling also dropped significantly during the period as 1,347 cows, 345 sheep and 119 goats were stolen between July and August while 676 cows, 109 sheep and 160 goats were rustled between September and October.”

The SSG, who was silent on the number of rescued victims, said the committee concentrated on the enforcement of Containment Order.

“From the 230 various bandits attacked we recorded, only 115 victims were injured, 213 lost their lives in the struggle.”

Inuwa appealed to people of the state to give necessary support to the Containment Order by reporting informants and people with suspicious character to security agencies.

He said the order was adopted collectively by the North-west states to tackle the menace of banditry after series of security operations had failed to produce the desired result.

Illela killings

In a related development, armed bandits have, in series of attacks, killed 43 people in five communities of Munwadata, Kalmalo, Sarma, Runji Tunbulunkun, and Tafkin Taramniya, all in Illela local government area of Sokoto state.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stated this Thursday when he led members of the state executive security chieftains as well as other top government officials on a condolence visit to the people of Illela, a border town of about 97 kilometers from the state capital.

According to report, the marauders had attacked Kalmalo town and some villages near it in the wee hours of Monday at first instance, killing thirteen people.

However, at the time of the governor’s visit Wednesday afternoon the toll had risen to 43.

The report said a village head in one of the five villages was wounded during the night attack.

Tambuwal, had during the visit to Illela town told his bereaved audience that: “We’re here to, on behalf of the government and good people of our dear state, to extend our heartfelt condolences on this unfortunate incident which claimed the lives of many of our citizens.

“This is not a small occurrence. It is upsetting, this incident really touched us.”

He, however, commended the local government authorities, monarchs and community leaders for their lawful composition of a volunteer group working in tandem with the security operatives in the area.

The governor said the state government “will continue to frown upon the constitution of illegitimate volunteers,” pointing out that “the joint operations of legitimately constituted volunteers, who work closely with and under the supervision of security agencies, is the appropriate antidote to this crisis.”

He appealed to the people to remain undaunted by the recent attack, “Instead, it should motivate you all to redouble your efforts, without seeking revenge, in securing your communities.”

The governor assured them of sustained government assistance “whenever required”, while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

“We, therefore, pray that God grant them eternal glory and forgive their shortcomings and sins while they were alive. May He also grant their families and relatives the fortitude to bear the losses of those who died just as we besiege Him to grant health and relief to those who sustained injuries and are recuperating at home and in the hospitals.

“We, again, pray to God to continue to ensure that peace prevails in all our communities and across the country. I, once again, urge you to be patient and prayerful. I am delighted with the communal efforts at cooperation and prayers, led by the monarchs and community leaders here, being offered for the intercession of God in bringing us peace. Please, do not relent. May Allah grant us peace and peaceful coexistence,” he further prayed.

Ogun

Meanwhile, the Ogun State House of Assembly Thursday passed a resolution calling on the state government and all security agencies in the state to place a ban on street carnivals and the usage of fireworks during the coming yuletide.

The move, according to the lawmakers, was to forestall any security breach and also prevent further spread of COVID-19 among residents.

The passage of the resolution followed an extended debate by lawmakers leading to a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff.

The motion was seconded by a member representing Ijebu North I State Constituency, Sylvester Abiodun and supported by all the lawmakers at the plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo in Abeokuta.

The lawmakers who spoke in unison said it was imperative for the state government to consider suspending any form of carnival or street procession which could further affect the security situation in the state, noting that such event organised in the past had resulted in clashes leading to breach of public peace.

Passing the motion, Speaker Oluomo said the lawmakers’ decision was in the best interest of the state, saying the Assembly as an institution would not allow any criminal act under the guise of carnivals, disrupt the relative peace in the state.

He also said there was need to avoid any act that could further spread COVID-19 among the residents.

He thereafter directed the Clerk and Head of Legislative Services, Mr. ‘Deji Adeyemo to convey the Assembly’s resolution to Governor Dapo Abiodun and all security formations.

In another development, Speaker Oluomo has announced that the Assembly would hold a stakeholders’ forum on “H.B. No. 072/OG/2021- the Ogun State Anti-Corruption Law, 2021- A Bill for a law to Establish the Ogun State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law and for connected purposes” tomorrow, Friday, 19th November, 2021 at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to him, the public hearing would take place at 10:00am prompt; while all relevant stakeholders are enjoined to be seated by 9.30 am prompt.