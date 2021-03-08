With Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria ‘ll move forward – APC govs

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have said that the country will move forward with the kind of leadership of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.



The governors, however joined Prof. Osinbajo to celebrate his 64th birthday on Monday.

The governors on the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) also commended Prof. Osinbajo for his leadership, vision, commitment and loyalty to Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed Monday in Abuja by the Chairman of the forum and Kebbi state governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, expressed confidence that Nigeria will resolve her challenges with the dedication of the Vice President Osinbajo.

“The Progressive Governors Forum joins His Excellency, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his family to celebrate his 64th birthday. We join all Nigerians to celebrate this special day with you and your family.

“We commend your leadership, vision, commitment and loyalty to our nation and to President Muhammadu Buhari. We are confident that we will be able to resolve our national challenges and move our country, Nigeria, forward with your dedicated service to our APC led Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country. We reaffirm our commitment to continue to work with Federal Government with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of our APC Federal Government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians.”