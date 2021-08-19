Withdraw case against striking doctors, expert urges FG

A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has called on the federal government to withdraw its suit at the National Industrial Court against the striking resident doctors.

He advised the federal government to invite the leadership of striking doctors to another round-table negotiation to resolve the matter amicably.

Ibrahim spoke in Lagos, Wednesday, at a two-day health seminar on stress management, prevention and treatment of hypertension, diabetes and stress organised for the staff of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM).

H stated that health-care-delivery system in the country needs a lot of improvements, adding that prevention is cheaper and safer in Nigeria to prevent sudden death.

In his presentation, the President of Blood Pressure Control Foundation in Nigeria, Dr. Jacob Nwachukwu, who was one of the facilitators, stated that many deaths recorded in the country were caused by hypertension, diabetes and stress.

He called on all Nigerians to imbibe the culture of regular medical check-up, exercise and taking of drugs prescribed for them religiously.

Another facilitator and Consultant Cardiologist at the Lagos state University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, who spoke on Economic Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases, Dr. Adeola Ajibare, said: “The humongous amount charged when critical problems leading to admission in Nigeria occurs, is enough to make every Nigerian to be health conscious as admission in any Intensive Care Unit in Nigeria today costs nothing less than N150, 000 per day.