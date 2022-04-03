Wizkid, Burna Boy, others top stars on parade as Grammy awards takes centre stage

Top Nigerian artists Femi Kuti, Wizkid and Burna Boy will be up for big thing when the world’s biggest music awards hold on Sunday.

The star-studded ceremony is traditionally billed as “music’s biggest night”

There are 70 categories in total, with everyone from Lady Gaga to Barack Obama on the nominations list.

The venue is the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas

Femi Kuti and Wizkid were nominated in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album categories.

Femi Kuti’s Pà Pá Pà was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category while Wizkid Featuring Tems Essence was nominated in the same category.

Wizkid’s Made in Lagos was nominated in the Best Global Music Album category and Femi Kuti and Made Kuti’s Legacy +made the same category.

Grammy winner, Burna Boy has been nominated for his part in Angélique Kidjo’s song Do Yourself