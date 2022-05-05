WMD: Chevron restates commitment to fight against malaria

Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), Rick Kennedy, has said it would continue to contribute to Nigeria’s development by helping to improve the health of the citizens.

Kennedy gave the assurance at an event marking the World Malaria Day.

The managing director said Chevron’s partnership with Global Funds is an indication of its commitment to ensuring a healthy nation.

Kennedy, who also doubles as CNL’s chairman, affirmed that the company has been one of the largest global fund corporate partners and its partnership focuses on capacity development initiatives, joint advocacy and communications campaigns, and other local initiatives.

“Chevron also encourages its staff to share their skills with the local

programs to help improve grant reach and performance,” he added.

According to Chevron boss, the multinational continues to show commitment to the fight against malaria through initiatives such as the Roll Back Malaria programme, Malaria in Pregnancy programme, training of health workers, distribution of Intermittent Preventive Treatment and Artemisinin-based drugs, and Long-Lasting Insecticide Treated Mosquito Nets.

The Roll Back Malaria programmes are specifically targeted at infants, children under 5 years of age and pregnant women who have been worst hit by malaria.

Commendations have been pouring in for the company for its commitment to the fight against malaria in Nigeria from both government and non-governmental organizations, including the Global Business Coalition on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and TruContact, a Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainability monitoring organisation, for its outstanding contributions to the provision of basic health services to the local communities of the Niger Delta.

Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), says an estimated 241 million malaria cases and 627 000 malaria deaths worldwide in 2020. Compared with 2019, this represents about 14 million more malaria cases and 69 000 more deaths in 2020. Approximately two thirds of these additional deaths (47 000) were linked to disruptions in the provision of malaria prevention, diagnosis, and treatment during the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, further explained CNL’s commitment to health development in Nigeria.

“For us at Chevron, we are committed to adding value to communities where we do business. In this regard, we focus our social investments on health, education, and economic development, and we are always open to partnerships that will add value to the living conditions of Nigerians,” he declared.

Through partnerships, leadership, and financial resources, CNL continues to assist government and institutions in addressing health issues and has recorded significant success in this regard. CNL works to protect the health and safety of its employees, their registered spouses, dependents, and retirees.

