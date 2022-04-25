WMD: WHO raises alarm over rising cases of malaria in Africa

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said about 95% of the estimated 228 million malaria cases occur in WHO/AFRO region, along with 602 020 reported deaths.

She made this known in her message to mark the World Malaria Day 2022.

Dr Moeti stated that malaria remains a significant public health and development challenge, noting that, six Africa countries with the worst-impacted malaria in the region are reported to have accounted for up to 55% of cases globally, and for 50% of deaths.

She called for urgent scale up of innovation and the deployment of new tools in the fight against malaria, while advocating for equitable access to malaria prevention and treatment within the context of building health system resilience.

She noted that the past year has seen significant breakthroughs in malaria prevention and control, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Moeti said the landmark recommendation on the use of the first vaccine against malaria was released by the WHO late last year.

“This vaccine will be used to prevent malaria among children aged six months to five years, who live in moderate- to high-transmission settings.

“While this is a groundbreaking advance in the development of new tools to fight this disease, with the potential to save millions of lives, supplies are currently limited. As such, it is important to ensure that the doses that are available are utilised for maximum impact, while ensuring continued availability of other preventive measures to those most at risk.”

This year’s theme is, “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives.”

The World Malaria Day is marked annually on 25 April to focus global attention on malaria, and its devastating impact on families, communities, and societal development, especially in sub-Saharan Africa.

