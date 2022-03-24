WOHD: NGO, dental doctors take campaign to FCT suburbs

In commemoration of the 2022 World Oral Health Day, the Centre for School Health Education and Environmental Hygiene (CSHEEH), in collaboration with the Nigerian Dental Association (NDA)- FCT chapter and Unilever, have sensitised pupils of LEA Primary School, Gbagalape, FCT, on maintaining good oral hygiene.

Speaking to participants at the event held Wednesday, the executive director of CSHEEH, Dr Momoh Folasade Olusola, said the choice of the school is as a result of its being in a neglected and underprivileged community that is always overlooked by authorities and therefore hardly benefit from outreaches.

She said: “The theme for the 2022 World Oral Health Day is Be proud of your mouth. Being proud of your mouth is not about having a perfect mouth; it is about having a healthy one. The World Oral Health Day is marked annually on March 20 and provides a platform to make a difference in the lives of people everywhere.

“We opted for today to celebrate the day, because the date for this year’s celebration fell on a Sunday, when schools are not in session. Also, the choice of LEA Primary School, Gbagalape, is as a result of its underprivileged nature. It is out of town, hence, many people hardly come here. As a result, they’re neglected and therefore deserve our care.

“Poor oral health affects nearly 3.5 billion of people worldwide and has far reaching consequences. Yet, people tend not to realise the severe impact an unhealthy mouth can have on their life. It can cause significant pain and suffering, affecting what you eat, how you speak and how you feel about yourself (i.e. your self-esteem), leading to an impaired quality of life.

“On this World Oral Health Day 2022, we are asking everyone to take meaningful action to help end the neglect of global oral health. We want people to value and take care of their oral health and to make the right decisions to protect it.”