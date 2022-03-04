Woman, 27, kills 75-yr-old man in Anambra

The Police in Anambra state have arrested one Ozioma Orakwe, 27, for allegedly killing 75-year-old Martin Orakwe in Agulu, Anaocha local government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Friday, saying the man died during a fight on Thursday.

Ikenga said the suspect, a relative of the deceased, had a disagreement with the victim which resulted in a fight.

He said, “Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim had a cut on his head with marks of violence all over his body.

“Police operatives have recovered the body of the deceased and the suspect has also made a useful confession which is helping in the investigation. The case shall be charged to court after a conclusive investigation.”

Ikenga said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Echeng Echeng, had called on indigenes to seek other means of settling their differences instead of resorting to violence.

(NAN)