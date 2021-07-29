Woman bags 2 weeks jail for recording video in court

A 44-year-old woman, Ope Morakinyo, Thursday bagged two weeks jail for making video recording during court proceeding at Osun state Magistrate court, Osogbo.

The prosecutor, Idoko John, said that the convict committed the offence on July 28, 2021, at the Magistrate Court premises, Osogbo.

The charge sheet reads: “that you Ope Morakinyo ‘f’, on the 28 day of July, 2021 at about 10:00am at Chief Magistrate Court 5 Osogbo in the Osogbo Magisterial district, did intentionally disrespect the court by video recording the proceedings of the court with your mobile phone and thereby committed an offence.”

According to the charge sheet, the offence was contrary to and punishable under section 133(3)(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

Meanwhile, the convict pleaded guilty of the offence and appealed to the court to temper justice with mercy on him.

The presiding Magistrate, Adekanmi Adeyeba, sentenced the convict to two weeks imprisonment without an option of fine.

