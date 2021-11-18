Woman bites off fellow tenant’s ear in Enugu

Agulese Ugwueme Street, Akwuke, Enugu South local government area of Enugu state was thrown into pandemonium Wednesday as a mother of four bit off a fellow tenant’s ear over a quarrel.



Trouble started when the woman, a native of Ezza in Ebonyi state, who was said to have separated from the husband challenged her fellow tenant for putting bread waterproof close to her door which resulted to exchange of hot words that eventually culminated in a fight.

When the fight got to a stage, the mother of four simply known as Ofo’s wife or Nwunye Ofo, who hails from Ohafia, Abia state, bit off the earlobe which came off.

The other tenant, a mother of two who separated from the husband retaliated by biting her assailant in the hand.



Neighbours who spoke on the incident said Ofo’s wife has a defective speech and she stammers, prompting her to get irritated at the slightest provocation.

It was gathered that before now they had been quarreling over little things, mostly concerning their children who fight from time to time. They also quarrel over where to spread cloths and when to fetch water from the common well in the compound.

A neighbour who gave her name as Mama Uka said the woman that bit off somebody’s ear has been in the habit of nagging and being quarrelsome in the compound.

“They have been living like cat and dog in the compound. That was not the first time they have been quarreling, but it never led to a fight until yesterday.



” The woman has been a thorn in the flesh of many tenants in the compound. I don’t know what her problem is,” she said.



But touched by the quantum of blood coming from the affected ear, the matter was reported to the police who advised them to settle the matter in the compound and report back to them, while charging the woman’s husband to take care of the attacked lady’s medical bill.

Police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, said the matter has not been brought to his notice and promised to get back to our reporter.