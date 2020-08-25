Woman, farmer escape from abductors in Kaduna village



A woman and a male farmer kidnapped alongside five students and teachers in Damba-Kasaya, Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna state on Monday, have escaped from their abductors, who went away with five victims.



The kidnappers stormed Damba-Kasaya on Monday morning around 8am shooting sporadically into the air even as they started picking their victims. They kidnapped a woman within the village, and picked up a male farmer on his farm .



The gunmen later stormed Prince Academy where they picked a female teacher, three female students and one male student, all junior secondary school final year (JSS3) students preparing for their junior secondary school examination. They then escaped into the bush with their seven victims.



According to a resident of the community, Bawa Wakili, the villagers’ clarion call for assistance yielded results as soldiers stationed nearby came to their rescue to help them resist the kidnappers. Buoyed by the military support the villagers gave the kidnappers hot pursuit and it was in that process that the farmer and the woman were able to escape.

The soldiers, having stopped the bandits from picking more people, turned back after a few kilometers, but the villagers continued the pursuit. The bandits however turned round and started shooting after realising that the soldiers had turned back leaving some of the villagers alone, following which they shot to death one of the villagers.

The kidnappers however succeeded in making away with the four students and one female teacher of Prince Academy.