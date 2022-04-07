Woman fled after delivery, abandoned premature baby in maternity

A new mother whose name was not ascertained, has absconded from a maternity home after delivery of premature baby boy in Ilesa, Osun state.



It was gathered that the woman delivered at Aseyori Ni Temi Clinic and Maternity Home, Ilesa, on February 14, and run away with her husband and mother-in-law.



The Coordinating Director, Ministry of Women, Children and Social Affairs, Mr Jide Falade, in a statement, Thursday, confirmed the incident, saying that the husband of the new mother and her mother-in-law also absconded with her, leaving the baby in the hospital.



“The mother of the child was rushed the hospital on the 14th of February, 2022 with a complaint of stomach ache, but after several examinations, she gave birth to a premature baby boy.

“Some hours thereafter, his parents and mother- in-law absconded, leaving the baby behind,” the release added.



The release disclosed that all efforts made by the police and the state government to locate the fleeing parents had been fruitless.



The government thereby appealed to members of the public to assist in locating the relatives or parents of the baby.