Woman gives birth to baby boy during flight from Ghana to US

A pregnant woman has been safely delivered of a baby boy during a United Airlines flight (UA 977) from Ghana to the US on Sunday.

Ghanaian broadcaster, Nancy Adobea Anane, who was on board shared the good news on her Instagram page. She said that a Ghanaian doctor, Dr Ansah-Addo helped to deliver the baby.

She said, “The baby who was due late February decided to arrive 34,000 ft above sea level.

“Dr. Ansah-Addo a Ghanaian practicing in the USA made himself available when the pilot called for assistance of medical personnel on board. With assistance from the whole United crew, a bouncy baby boy was delivered 2 hours to landing.

“The flight was met on arrival by paramedics upon landing at the Washington Dulles international airport. The baby and his mother GG are currently under medical care.”