Woman kidnaps, sells minor for N650,000

The Police in the FCT, yesterday, arraigned one Akwaja Adaeze, 48, before a Magistrates’ Court setting in Zone 6, Abuja, for allegedly kidnapping a minor and selling him for N650,000.

Adaeze, who is a trader and resides in Imo state, however, pleaded not guilty to the twocount charge of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping brought against her.

The Prosecutor, Mr Fedelix Egwube, told the court that the Imo state Police Command had arrested one Pricilia Egole with a child suspected to have been abducted.

According to him, the Police in the course of investigations discovered that the accused, Adaeze, had kidnapped the minor along Zuba-Suleja Road in Abuja.

He said that Adaeze took the minor to Imo state without the consent of his parents and sold him to Egole for N650,000, an offence which contravened the provisions of Section 97 and 273 of the Penal Code.

The prosecutor further stated that the Police have since released the child to the parents.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Jeojima Thompson, thereafter, filed an oral application seeking the court to admit his client to bail.

“I assure the court that the defendant would not jump bail if admitted,’’ he said.

The Magistrate, Ahmad Ndajiwo, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ndajiwo said the sureties must reside within the court jurisdiction and adjourned the case till November 13, for hearing.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.