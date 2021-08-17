Woman killed in Osun accident

A woman, whose name could not be ascertained, has been killed in an auto accident that occurred in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

It was gathered that the driver immediately ran away, leaving the car at the scene of the accident.

The accident occurred around Women and Children Development Foundation, WOCDIF, ring road, Osogbo, Monday evening.

The spokesperson of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun State Command, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident.

She attributed the accident to over speeding, saying that the driver of the car has fled.

According to her, the Toyota Sienna car with registration number GNN144AH was left by the driver at the scene of the accident.

She hinted that the car has been taken to Dugbe Divisional Police Station, Osogbo, while the deceased was taken away by the government ambulance.