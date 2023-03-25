Woman ‘marries’ 3 men, boasts

An African woman who is married to three men has expressed confidence that none of them will be unfaithful.

The polyandrist identified as Nellie stated during an interview that she satisfies all their needs financially and intimately so there is no reason for them to look outside.

According to the woman, she married the three of them after losing her first husband in a car accident after eight years of marriage and two children.

The car dealer who imports vehicles from Dubai told Afrimax TV that she is the first woman in her community to do have multiple husbands at once.

She revealed that she fell in love with her late husband’s brother, Hassan and married him, after which she also picked two more husbands and married them at separate times.

Nellie revealed that they all live in peace and harmony and the men do not fight amongst themselves.

She also said that she is the breadwinner of the family being that she is the only one who runs a full-time business.

She said, “My name is Nellie, and I am the village record holder in this area with three husbands. I have lived with these three men as my husbands for three years.

“I had a husband with whom we were together for eight years who died in a car accident.

“After he died, I was left with his brother, Hassan, and we continued living in the same house as before my late husband died. He showed me love, and I ended up falling for him.”

Nelliw added; “Living with three men makes me feel very happy, and I can confirm that my men are also happy because they have everything they want, and I’m sure they wouldn’t cheat on me because I believe I satisfy their needs”.

