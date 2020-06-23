Woman pulls out husband’s scrotum in Osun over infidelity

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Tuesday launched an investigation into the case of a 52-year-old man, Raheem Seriki, whose wife battered his scrotum over alleged infidelity.

Investigation revealed that a 35-year-old Omolara Seriki, pulled the scrotum of his husband at Iragbiji, Boripe local government area of Osun state, during an altercation.

It was gathered that the couple had married for about six years and had two children.

Findings showed that the couple had not lived peacefully since they married as the husband was reported to have alleged his wife of being troublesome.

The husband was said to have secured an apartment somewhere at Iragbiji because of his wife.

It was gathered that the man was in his apartment on June 6, 2020 at Iragbiji around 10:00pm when he heard a knock on the door and opened only to discover that it was his wife.

Investigation showed that altercation ensued and the woman, during the altercation went for his scrotum and pulled it.

Meanwhile, Omolara stated that his husband has neglected his responsibility at home and she suspected that he has been going about with another woman.

She said she met the lady with her husband that night and during the scuffle, her husband held her in the neck thus propelling her to pull his scrotum in defence.

She regretted her action and pleaded for mercy, promising that such will never reoccur.

The NSCDC spokesperson, Daniel Adigun, told our correspondent that the sector commander, Commandant Adeyinka Oguntuase, has directed investigation into the matter.