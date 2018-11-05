Woman squeezes own 2-year son to death, dumps body inside dustbin

What would make a woman decide to strangulate her own baby with her own hands after carrying it through a nine-month period, painful labour and eventually nurturing it for two years?

That the mystery investigators are trying to unravel from a 22-year-old woman, who has been arrested in Kenya after she strangled her one-year-old son and disposed of his body at a dumpsite.

According to The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI Kenya, Mercy Chepngeno was arrested at the weekend, in Kuresoi by Homicide Detectives.

She confessed to strangling the child and dumping the body at the Kenya Meteorological Department Staff Quarters’ dumpsite where she had worked as a house help for a few days.

The suspect will be arraigned in court after necessary police action and be charged with infanticide contrary to section 210 of the Penal Code.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.