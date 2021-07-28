Women affairs minister hails military over gender policy

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, has hailed the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, for launching the Armed Force of Nigeria Gender Policy (AFNGP).

A statement by Deputy Director Defence Information, Defence Headquarters, Air Commodore Wap Maigida Tuesday, said the minister stated this during her visit to the CDS, at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

She said, “we want to celebrate and thank you (CDS) for launching the gender policy for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), which has encouraged other security agencies and paramilitary to emulate this modest achievement on gender equality.”

The minister also appreciated the leadership of the AFN for supporting the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution I325 which is the national action plan on women, peace and security.

She disclosed that her ministry in collaboration with AFN and security agencies are championing the course of women in peace and security in order to establish better networking within the defence and security sectors, as well as the civil society.

The minister further lauded the efforts of the DHQ Gender Advisor for bringing all the gender desk officers in the AFN and security sectors under one umbrella body.

She extolled the DHQ for championing the issue of gender base violence in the military barracks in order to create awareness among the youths and women.

In his response, Gen. IraborA stated that the gender based initiatives of the AFN remains a reference and principle focal point for the commissioning and enlistment of women into the Services.

The CDS disclosed that the DHQ recently established the Directorate of Gender to further project gender based policies.

Gen Irabor who acknowledged the role of women in nation building, stated that they should be seen at the forefront and more visible while given the central stage to showcase themselves.

“Women remain the mothers of not just the nation but of humanity,” the CDS added.