Women are spices of the world – Okpe

The president and founder of Salvage Africa Advocacy Initiative, Ambassador Mariam Okpe, has called on Nigeria women to be fully involved in the growth and development of the society.

She said it is true women owns the kitchen, excelling in both the kitchen and other areas of endeavours and it is what makes a woman exceptional.

Okpe made the call at launch and presentation of 1st unwavering commitment to Africa and success lady ambassador award 2021 in Abuja.

She said women are strong, home builders, lovely, kind, sincere, patient, prayerful, hardworking and spices of the world.

Also speaking, the chairperson of the Nigeria Association of women Journalist, (NAOWJ) FCT chapter, Comrade Hannah Daniel, beckoned on government to pay attention to the welfare and security of women in the country at large.

She said: “Security agencies should be up and doing for peace to reign. When there is peace, the nation can move forward,” she said.

She also called on women to participate fully during the 2023 election.

She warned however that women can only come out to participate if the security agencies are fully involved. She congratulated Ambassador Okpe and assured her of full support saying, “We are proud to have a woman of your kind amidst us and we shall work with you and support you.”