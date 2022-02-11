Women celebrate A/Ibom First Lady Martha @ 52

Women from nooks and crannies of Akwa Ibom have converged to celebrate the state First Lady, Dr Martha Emmanuel on her 52nd birthday on Thursday.

Martha, wife of the governor of the state is the progenitor of Family Empowerment and Youth Orientation Path Initiative (FEYReP).

In the last six years, the initiative has given hope to the windows, for instance, about 62 house have been built for widows and thousands of female youth have been trained in various vocational skills.

The event which was put together by the Ministry of Women Affairs and social welfare, drawn women from different positions in politics from House of Assembly to women wrad leaders in the state.

Speaking, the Deputy Speaker, Princess Felicia Bassey eulogised the First Lady as being a virtuous women with companionate heart.

She prayed God to bless and keep her safe, sound and healthy for the next 52 years for her to fully reap the fruit of her labour.

“She is a virtuous women and a rare gem. She is an asset to the women in the state.

“I thank God for giving this kind of woman to our governor and the state in times like this,” Bassey added.

In her goodwill message, the Wife of Head of service, Mrs Uduak Essien “thank God for Dr Martha. She has done very much especially by creating impact in the lives of widows, orphans and the girl-child.

“I pray that all the kindness she has shown people do not go unrewarded. I ask God to bless her, her children and generation yet unborn,” she added.

The event featured cutting of cake and donation of equipment like; hair-dressers, clippers, sewing machines among others to people.