Women coalition urges NASS to revisit rejected gender bill





Coalition of women groups in Oyo state have urged the National Assembly to immediately revisit gender bills rejected during the 5th Constitutional amendments as a mark of honour for the 2022 International Women Day celebration.

Addressing members of the Coalition Tuesday during a peace walk in Ibadan, the Oyo state chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Comrade Jadesola Ajibola pointed out that the Nigerian women have been marginalised in many areas especially in the ongoing constitutional amendments carried out by the 9th Assembly.

According to the Oyo state NAWOJ chairperson, there is the need to accord Nigerian women due recognition and with necessary attention when it comes to national issues in the country.

Presenting the coalition’s letter to the chairman, Oyo State House of Assembly Committee on Women Affairs, Honourable Olawunmi Oladeji, Alhaja Bushrat Olosho said women must be given more opportunity to showcase their God- given talents and be allowed full representation ahead of the 2023 general election.

Chairman Oyo state House of Assembly Committee on Women Affairs, Honourable Olawunmi Oladeji while receiving the letter, tasked Nigerian women to always lend a helping hand to one another and avoid pulling one another down.

The lawmaker maintained that it was important for women to learn lessons from the women related amendments that were rejected by the 9th National Assembly.

Emphasising that if more women were elected, such amendments would not be rejected but men would be lobbied for such important things, Hon Oladeji lauded Gov Seyi Makinde for assenting to women related bills.

She also commended the Speaker of the Oyo state House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin and other members of the assembly for supporting women and ensuring that women bills are passed promptly.

Oyo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Hon. Kafilat Olayiwola represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Christiana Abioye, said the Ministry would always promote women development and would continue to make the lives of women meaningful.