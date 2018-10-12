Women empowerment’ll boost economy – Sambo

The Grand Patron, New Faces New Voices Nigeria (NFNV), and the founder, I-Care Women & Youth Initiative, Dr. Amina Mohammed Namadi Sambo has said that advancing women causes will impact positively on the socio-economic wellbeing of Nigerians.

Dr. Sambo made this statement at the 1st Pan African Women Expo with the theme: Promoting Women Cross Border Trade, a Panacea for Economic growth, yesterday in Abuja.

According to her, “here we are today for the 1st Pan African Women Expo, which seeks to remove imaginary barriers that limits trade between African women as encapsulated in the theme mentioned previously.’’ “It is a milestone and demonstration of what I am saying that women issues are now development issues and I am of the view that the Expo will not only be the beginning of good things to come but also get better going by commitment and past antecedents of the organisers,’’ she added.

Speaking, the Minister of State Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajia Aisha Abubakar said the Expo is a step in the right direction as it will help women to not only see themselves as partners in development but for enhance the need for shared posterity globally.

The Country Director-Nigeria NFNV Haj. Aishatu Debola Aminu said the Expo is basically for the empowerment of women especially those with ideas and skills but lack tha means to showcase their talents even as she added that there were free stand for young entrepreneurs who aren’t capable to display their products.

