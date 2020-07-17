Women farmers decry low budgetary allocation for agriculture in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) secretary of the Small Scale Women Farmers Organisation in Nigeria (SWOFON), Mercy Nnanna, has expressed dismay over the decrease in budgetary allocation to the FCT.

While speaking at the FCT stakeholders consultative forum in Abuja, Mercy explained that women farmers who contribute over 70 percent of Agricultural workforce can’t be taken out of the system, except the federal government wants the system collapsed.

She further explained that the federal government is signatory to Maputo declaration which recommended that 10 percent to be allocated to agricultural.

“Before now, we normally get fertilizer, farm imput , insecticide at a subsidized rate but we are yet to get anything and you know Agriculture is time bound,” she said.

Also, the Program Coordinator of SWOFON, Ogechi Okebugwu said women farmers put so much effort into making sure that they produce a lot, adding that reducing agricultural budget allocation is not encouraging.

She also called for Agricultural policies that will include women farmers and how they can access lands, curb insecurities, access loans to improve their livelihood.

Also, the National Cordinator for Trade Network Initiative and Consultant with SWOFON, Chris Kaka in his paper presentation recommended that allocation for agriculture must be given priority attention in the FCT in line with the Maputo Declaration order to promote food and agricultural security in the FCT .

He also said there is need to increase women farmers’ livelihood and contribution to agricultural development in line with the gender mainstreaming policy of government directing gender inclusiveness in all programs and project of government at all levels.

He further recommended that the FCT administration needs to provide an accessible agricultural policy framework to guide the design of programs , allocations and projects of public resources to the sector .