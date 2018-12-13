Women farmers initiative tasks ECOWAS parliament over GMO

The Kilimanjaro Women Farmers initiative, comprising of all Africa Women Farmer has appealed to the government ECOWAS parliamentarians to help campaign against

Genetically Modified Crops in Africa(GMO).

The women expressed concern that the more they deploy efforts to campaign against it the more aware awareness that would be created.

According to them, the ECOWAS parliament to assist them in the campaign against the commercialization of Genetically Modified Crops in Africa.

The women noted that their experiences have shown that any soil where the GMO seed is planted can not be used for the cultivation of indigenous crops and the seeds can only be planted once as it cannot be recycled.

They added that health wise, studies have proven that consumption of GMO foods is cancerous and dangerous to human health adding that the their is also high case of post harvested loses.

The Chairperson Kilimanjaro initiative, Lovelyn Ejim made the appeal in a communique issued at the end of the two days meeting of the 2nd anniversary of the women organizations stressed the urgent need to reduce influence of GMOs to the rural women farmers Afro processes.

She said “we are pushing very had to raise awareness among women farmers and that is why we appeal to the government ECOWAS parliamentarians to help campaign against GMO because the more they deploy efforts to campaign against it the more aware awareness that would be created”

A member of the Kilimanjaro initiative steering committee Tiwonge Fondue while reading the communique urged government in the African region to implement the Maputo declaration that encourages countries to allocate 10percent and beyond of their public budget to agriculture.

The forum established by Oxfam also urged ECOWAS countries to set up policies and laws that will allow market access beyond the borders of African countries to the global market, urging them to invest in infrastructures that promote value addition in rural areas especially electricity and renewable energy, roads, adaptable techniques and storage facilities.

They further advocate need for African countries and regions to have policies and laws that promote land access ownership and control, calling on the governments to set up a Trust Fund on Affamative action for rural women farmers to ease access to finance credit.

