Women, girls more affected by climate change, natural disasters – UN WCARO

UN West and Central Africa Regional Office (WCARO) has observed that Women and girls are disproportionally affected by climate change, natural disasters and other shocks, resulting in a negative spiral of vulnerability and poverty, which leaves them even more exposed to future shocks and crises.

The observation was made that just concluded 66th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW66), which took place from 14 to 25 March 2022.

The media intern, Zoubida Berrada in a press statement said the African Risk Capacity (ARC) and UN Women make a joint call to further promote integration of gender equality and the needs of women and girls in climate change and disaster risk management policies and programmes.

“On the other hand, women and girls’ untapped potential and capacities remain too often unleveraged in resilience building processes.

“Yet, their full participation and leadership in climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and programmes is critical to make these more effective for all.

“Such has been the agreed conclusion of CSW66, which focused on: “Achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and programmes”,she said .