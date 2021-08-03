Women group lauds military for synergy in North-east

A group, North-East Women Solidarity Forum (NEWSF) on Tuesday said synergy in the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in tackling insurgency in the region is yielding results.

The group in a press release signed by its president Aisha Gombe and Secretary Hajatu Maina, commended Nigerian Air force and Army for the recent successful outing that led to elimination of scores of Boko Haram-ISWAP terrorists in Gubio, Borno state.

They said the success is a manifestation of the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff Gen. LEO Irabor who continues to emphasize professionalism and synergy.

The statement reads: “We welcome what the Armed Forces of Nigeria is doing in the North-east. It gives us hope that very soon, our people in IDP camps will return to their homes.

“We also laud Operation Hadin Kai for working to restore lasting peace to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, and other troubled parts of the North-east.

“We commend them for providing security for Borno farmers to return to their farms, businesses and schools that were shut. We are also happy that Maiduguri is getting more vibrant and more activities are coming-in.

“Much more, we commend the synergy of the AFN that crushed fleeing ISWAP-Boko Haram fighters in Gubio, Borno state. NEWSF appeal to our youths not to make themselves available to criminals and unpatriotic politicians who are out to deepen the crisis in the region.

“The North-east has suffered enough, this is time for us to give more support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria to speedy restoration of peace and stability and economic recovery for our beleaguered people.”