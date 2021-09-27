Women group plans empowerment programme in 21 states





A community-based women support network organisation, Happy Women Initiative (HWI), has concluded plans to organise an empowerment meeting for women under its umbrella in 21 states of the federation.

The meeting, which is tagged, ‘The Hangout (meet and greet)’, according to its founder, Barr Mrs Ugo Uzor-Kalu, in statement made available to journalists in Abuja Sunday, has as its major focus, to allow women to make new friends and create new network amongst members, in line with the overall mission of the association, “to uplift and empower women with tools to work their way out of tight situation, care for their families and strengthen their communities.”



The statement noted that during the event, which comes up on the of 10th of October 2021 at the various branches of the association in 21 states of federation, various self-enriching programmes have been lined-up, aimed at turning the members to better women of purpose.



Among these self-enriching programmes, the statements notes, “members will have the benefits to undertake capacity-building opportunities for professional career and personal development through the provision of support services to be provided by experts during the workshops is lined up as part of the hangouts meetings.



“Members will have the opportunities to have access to service effectiveness through strategic promotion, networking and collaboration that will gear towards business and personal growth. There will be also availability of food items to be sold at cheaper rates, to all our members at the various branches of our association, than what is obtainable in the markets,” the statement added.



The association, which was formed in 2018, according to the statement, has empowered women in similar hangouts held in Lagos and Abuja, and it is open to women of all social strata from 18 years and above.

