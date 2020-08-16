Women group seeks more inclusion in leadership

The League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV), Abuja chapter has stressed the need for more inclusion of women and girls in leadership positions in the country.

The fresh demand was initiated by the NGO during its latest advocacy drive to see more women participation in the country’s political landscape.

Chairperson of NILOWV, Abuja chapter, Mrs. Marie Enegwea said the League had identified low participation and inclusion of women in governance in Nigeria, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), hence the call for a change.

Mrs. Enegwea, during the chapter’s advocacy visit to the Sa’peyi of Garki, Usman Nga Kupi over the weekend, described the phenomenon as worrisome.

“Presently in our country, the National Assembly has a total of 469 lawmakers elected from all 36 states of the federation and the FCT. Of the lot, only 18 are women; seven in the Senate and 11 in the House of Representatives, in a country of about 200 million people. This low number indicates a worrisome decline in women’s participation in politics and leadership positions.”

In his response, the Sa’peyi of Garki, Nga Kupi commended the League for looking into the challenges of women in the area of governance.

He noted that, “Women carry a larger share of the population. Actually, you are lagging behind as a result of custom. But, education and westernisation has come and we now have a paradigm shift. We have foreseen that women are more travelled and it is important to have that trust in you.”

He advised that the League also take the enlightenment to the womenfolk to always support women.

He added that, “What I want to say is that you should use this forum to talk to women to talk to their husband’s that politics is not money matter. It is a matter of service to the nation. I will urge our men and youth that they should not hinder our women. Women are more trustworthy and it is ideal for us to allow women partake in governance.”