Women groups give FG 4 weeks to nab killers of Owo Church massacre

Over 100 Women groups under the aegis of Womanifesto has condemn the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state which left dozens of people dead and many others critically wounded.

The groups Thursday gave the federal government four weeks ultimatum to address the incessant killings.

A statement by the co-convener, Womenifesto, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, demanded that the government demonstrate accountability and carry out a speedy investigation that leads to arrests, successful judicial prosecution and sentencing of the killers.

The statement noted that at least 14, 641 people have been killed across the six regions in Nigeria in the past 3 years, and in just the first 5 months of this year, about 3,173 have been killed and more than 2,293 abducted in similar circumstances.

It expressed disappointment on the failure of the government to properly investigate or take tangible actions to ensure justice or deter future occurrences continues to exacerbate the crises, adding that since its insurgence in 2009, the herdsmen and banditry attacks have risen exponentially as the government failed to demonstrate the capacity to address the insecurity plaguing the country.

“We therefore call on President Mohammadu Buhari, the federal government, the Nigeria Police and all other relevant federal law enforcement agency to take immediate measures beyond condemning this barbaric act- to end the insecurity in the country.”

