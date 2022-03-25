Women indispensable in combating violent extremism – Action Aid

The Country Director, ActionAid, Ms Ene Obi, has said women were formidable change agents in combating the negative attitude of violent extremism permeating the society.

Speaking at a one-day Women Conference held in Kano Friday, Obi said the influence of women as mothers deeply involved in the upbringing of children was great enough to effect “a sustainable paradigm shift in shaping the character of children who are supposed to be guided in whatever they are doing.’

Obi, who was represented by Tasallah Chibok, noted that there was the need for women to be supported in all aspects of human endeavour, considering their indispensability.

Speaking earlier, the executive director, Disputes Resolutions and Development Initiative, Dr. Mohammed Mustapha Yahaya, said the issue of combating violent extremism in Kano entailed “a firm commitment and strategic considerations.”

He stressed that with the unprecedented enthusiasm shown by the participants, “the pace is set for the drive to counter the menace of violent extremism.”