Women-led CSOs donate cash to 35 vulnerable patients in Yobe





The Network of Women led Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Yobe state has visited the state specialists hospital Damaturu as part of activities marking the 2021 16 days of activism.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the visit, leader of the delegation, Hajiya Husna Ibrahim, said they were at the hospital to see vulnerable patients and give them cash donation provided by women CSOs in the state.

“This visit is part of activities lined up for this year’s sixteen days of Activism against Gender Based Violence.

“As you can see, we are representing various Women Led Organizations in the state and the objective of our today’s outing is to visit Women on sick beds especially the vulnerable ones, share with them the little we have and pray for their quick recovery,” she said.

She used the medium to call on philanthropists in the state to dedicate part of their engagements and wealth to visiting hospitals and assisting patients on admission.

