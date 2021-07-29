Women ministry to host CSOs, devt partners on gender equality summit

The Ministry of Women Affairs has rolled out drums to host development partners, country representatives, Programme Managers and Civil Society Organisations amongst others to the 21st Regular council meeting on women development which will hold in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

Permanent secretary of the ministry, Amb. Anthonia Akpabio Ekpa during a visit to Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, the Secretary to Akwa Ibom State Government, explained that the theme of the meeting is “Gender Equality: A Panacea for Enduring Security and Sustainable Economic Development in the Post-COVID-19 Era,” is expected to hold from August 22-27, 2021.

Amb. Ekpa stated that the event will bring together, Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Development Partners, Country Representatives, Programme Managers and Civil Society Organisations and relevant Ministries across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the Perm Sec, gender inequality, women and social development in the society are among issues expected to be brainstormed on by participants during the six daylong event.

According to her, Akwa Ibom state was chosen by delegates in their last council meeting held in Akure, Ondo state and thanked the Akwa Ibom state government for honouring the women by accepting to host the equality summit.

Receiving the delegation, Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem said the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration is gender sensitive as exemplified in the appointments of many women to serve in his government as commissioners, chairmen and members of boards and Commissions as well as Permanent secretaries.