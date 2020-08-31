Women participation in governance should be b national priority —Kwara REC



Malam Garba Attahiru–Madami , the Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) has declared that women participation in governance at all levels remains a national priority that require a constitutional amendment to achieve.



He has therefore mandated all women groups and stakeholders and men of good conscience to raise national consciousness of the urgency of this need, through advocacy, workshops, seminars and intense lobby of the National Assembly to pass the necessary bills.



In a paper he presented at an August workshop organized by League of Women Voters in Ilorin, recently, Malam Garba Madami also urged leading women societies to undertake a fact finding mission to Rwanda with a view to uncovering how that society was able to achieve 50/50 % affirmation.



He expressed the desire that the nation’s constitution should be amended in support of at least 35% affirmation for all elective offices adding women groups should enlist the support of men towards attainment of this noble objective.



“It has become very important to achieve at least 35% affirmative action. We must lobby our senate and House of Representatives to allow at 35% elective positions for women. We all know that women are home makers. They are our wives sisters, aunties, mothers daughters and girlfriends, and play significant role in changing the society for the better. If countries like Rwanda, Kenya and Finland can do so, Nigeria can do same for Nigeria women “.



Madami disclosed that INEC Kwara gender unit is in partnership with leading women advocacy groups to enrich women participation in governance.



They include League of women voters of Nigeria, NAWOJ, Trios Women Development Foundation Institute, International Centre For Women Communication, ICWC, Federation of Women Lawyers FIDA, among others.



Madami noted that women are less prone to corrupt tendencies pointing out that the nation has seen who distinguished themselves in governance citing the late Dora Akunyili as a sterling example.

Related

No tags for this post.