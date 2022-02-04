‘Women should be allowed to become Obas, Ezes, Emirs too – Onibon

Felicia Iyore Onibon is the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Change Managers International Network; she’s also the national coordinator of the 100 Women Lobby Group. In this interview with ENE OSHABA, she talks about the study report.

You once did a public presentation of a study report on Status of Women’s Political Participation in Nigeria; what inspired this project”

We always want to know if we have worked well or not so we wanted to have a study to know what the current situation is. The need for women’s participation in electoral and political process and good governance in Nigeria cannot be over emphasised.

For Nigeria to function at her full potential there is a need for a process that ensures electoral integrity, inclusive participation and accountability in the electoral process. It is in our efforts to ensure that women take their rightful place in political participation in Nigeria that this survey on ‘Improving Electoral Integrity and Accountability in Nigeria Project’ was initiated.

It aimed to identify the factors constraining women’s effective participation and actions that can be taken to enhance their political participation in Nigeria.

This interpretive study was borne out of the desire to gather firsthand information on reasons for poor electoral integrity and accountability in Nigeria which seem to have aided low representation of women in the mainstream politics and governance in Nigeria and how this can be improved if not reversed.

The quantum of information gleaned by this study will provide the needed facts and strategies to properly tackle existing and emerging challenges on this issue.

My main goal is to get more women into leadership positions and if we get that we will look at our strategy to see if we were able to impact the audience that we were working with. That is the beneficiaries we are working with to see if the impact has enabled the appointment or election of more women.

Some people may see the content is what they already know but everybody may know but not documented and we discover that not enough documentation has been made on gender so we don’t have information of women who are working. Women don’t have money yet but they have wealth of experience and that needs to be documented.

From your findings, what is the current situation of women?

From our findings as of the time of this study, because a lot has happened after this study, we still see patriarchy as the number one reason women are not getting to the top. We also see culture and traditional dynamics and internal party democracy tilting towards the wrong direction and of course the issue of money. Women don’t have the quantity of money that politics is requiring because the stage that has been set for everything to happen is by men.

The findings are generally very educational for individuals and organisations interested in seeing more women participating in elected politics such as Cultural practices that promote and consolidate patriarchy is rife and covertly or overtly contribute to the exclusion of Nigerian women in the political space. Secondly, age long socio-cultural norms, beliefs, attitudes which societies have lived and grown with, continue to affect women’s political leanings and choices.

Also, the government agencies with the responsibility of ensuring the implementation of policies that ensure gender equity in activities that underlie and promote political participation are not active.

The rules and processes of political parties are greatly influenced by the interests of those with majority membership. Women, unfortunately, occupy minority membership in most Nigerian political parties and have also failed to use their numerical strength to improve their chances in political participation due to the absence of knowledge of skills and strategies necessary to play effective politics.

Another key finding is that the independent wealth/access to financial resources are determinant factors in effective political participation, but even when present, women have yet to build or have access to a comprehensive network to effectively mobilise such resources. The practice of political mentorship/apprenticeship which thrives among male politicians is conspicuously missing among women.

I remember when the NASS on the electoral bill gave information about the amount of money for people coming out for elections and I called a couple of legislatures to complain about the huge amount but they said it won’t affect women yet it runs into billions and millions for even the smallest position. The whole idea is that when somebody corruptly brings in that kind of money into the process and you want to challenge them on the kind of money they have spent then something must go wrong because when they win you can’t challenge them.

If someone who has ten billion naira spends nine billion naira on election it is unheard of and wrong but because the amount range meant to be spent is ten billion, when you haven’t spent ten billion you don’t have a case. Nigerians are poor and so if you give them ten thousand each and someone is discouraging them not to accept it doesn’t make sense to them because they are hungry.

What is the implication of this situation?

The implication is that it is the highest bidder that will pick up the ticket and win the election except we are able to speak to the conscience of Nigerians to know that they don’t have to vote for a particular candidate because he gave the money. This is because they are coming to sell Nigeria .With all this happening I can’t even say if there is hope or not for women come 2023, but anything can happen.

What is the significance of the study report with regards women’s development?

We don’t have adequate information on women; so we have decided to go deeper to know how they feel about women so this information will be useful to academics, professionals or for individual knowledge of understanding of women.

Women can break the glass ceiling as we are engaging the traditional rulers. We are also engaging the women themselves so that they can have some understanding because some women don’t believe in gender equity and equality, traditional women don’t want to go there at all because they believe that the status quo should stay.

We are not disrespecting the status quo, we are saying that culture is an evolving phenomenon, it is not static it moves with time. People don’t ride certain cars these days or kind of wears twenty years ago so culture should move along the thought pattern of people, along development for instance people have alternative means of power that when electricity is altered people can on their generating sets unlike before when there was no electricity or when people use lanterns, you hardly see lanterns these days so culture should evolve as people are evolving and traditional rulers should be thinking this way because a lot of them are educated by the way.

Talking about leadership, what areas should women work more on in order to win elections in 2023?

First is for them to be able to get the candidacy to run for elections; the second is to get the mindset of the people changed and make Nigerians have the mindset to see the need to vote for women. I think social media can help us reach the target audience and we need to ask a lot of young persons who are always on social media about their views on women and also get the Nollywood and Kannywood industry to go into directing and act plays that would touch the mindset of the average Nigerians and I believe it will help and affect the thought patterns of youths.

We are encouraging women to get their voter cards so they can be registered to vote during elections. We are also bringing women out to meet with aspirants and the candidates to teach them how to ask questions and that’s why we are out here calling on all to support women.

So, how do you envision the 2023 elections?

I was looking at that with all hope but the Ekiti primaries doused my heart because the way it was conducted is as if we haven’t done anything. We were planning to go to Ekiti to go support but nobody to support.

The wife of the president Aisaha Buhari during the APC women conference said women were tired of only being supporters; what is your take on this?

Her comments during the APC women convention are welcomed and more women of note should come out with statements like that. Media should also talk more about women. We need role models to speak; for instance, teachers who are well known and respected should make comments about women and encourage others to do so.

Women are ready for leadership positions, but from the party levels it takes a long time. However, women should be consistent and come up with different strategies.

Despite the huge contribution of women in national development in Nigeria that is well documented, there still exists low representation and participation of women in the political process. The history and development of Nigeria political process will not be complete without mentioning these contributions, some of which were of a life-threatening nature, during the pre and post-independence eras made by notable Nigeria women.

Nigeria women have paid their dues in all sectors and human endeavors, including politics. The pre-independence Nigeria saw women like the Great Margret Ekpo of the Aba Women riot fame, Mrs. Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, Hajia Sawaba, etc., put their lives on the line for the political emancipation of Nigeria. In this post-independence Nigeria, women like Franca Afegbua, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Biodun Olujimi, Nkoyo Toyo, Sarah Ochekpe, Sarah Jibril, among others, have also made notable contributions that cannot be

ignored. Despite their contributions, Nigerian women are still criminally excluded in mainstream politics and governance.

The reasons for a limited horizon for women’s participation in political

activities include: Stifling cultural and religious practices, Induced poverty and poor education on the side of women, poor policy implementation, feminalisation of poverty and branding to exclude women, among others.

Most political parties have always declared free forms for women aspirants; would you say this has supported women to win elective positions?

A lot of women do not like the idea and so they are buying forms themselves for their own integrity but political parties should not ask for huge amounts of money even though they are trying to make money for their party. If they must ask, they should be reasonable about it because we cannot sell Nigeria to the highest bidder because such persons could be a thief or may have gotten such money from corrupt practices. I mean, where are we going with that because both men and women will suffer for that in the long run so we are asking that political parties should not ask for too much money.

The issue of Sarah Jibril gaining only one vote remains topical when the issue of women supporting each other comes up, do you think women would support female aspirants in the upcoming elections?

We should no longer be talking about that matter; the press is not helping the situation. She went for a delegate election which was a flawed election and we all know that when the National Assembly in their wisdom came up with the issue of direct primaries and the president rejected it I knew that they were going back to the status quo. The press has refused to look at the dynamics of the nomination process and speak to that; what they see is that women don’t support women. I want to see the press as our partners and not bring us down because it’s better to be objective. The delegates election during Sarah Jibril was a floored process of internal party democracy and this is lacking in all the political parties in Nigeria and I’m afraid in 2023 will still tow that line.

What can you say about women independently declaring for positions during elections? Nigerians think they are only advertising themselves because they are not actually prepared. What is your take?

Women declaring their intentions is a new phenomenon because in the past women declared their interest through their political parties and we followed them up. I think that women in politics forum has opened a website for women aspirants and many are responding to that however, looking at it from another angle these women may be coming up to declare interest so that political parties can approach them to become flag-bearers that perhaps may be a strategy but we are planning on bringing them together to know the direction they are going and maybe lead them aright because we know there is no independent candidacy in Nigeria.

We are also getting all women leaders in political parties together to understand the dynamics and work together to achieve one goal which is; for more women to win elections because it is very important for women to understand the dynamics. We are petitioning all our stakeholders and reaching out to them through Nigerians and we will be asking Nigerians to speak to traditional rulers to know that it is important they support women to contest elections, women should be given the opportunities to contest election at all levels.

What should women do to enable them to attain leadership positions?

To address these challenges, political parties should implement affirmation actions to increase the number of women elected into positions at party and other positions. Similar affirmative action should be implemented by student unions of tertiary institutions, labour unions, professional associations, community associations, youth associations, etc. where recruitment to leadership positions is by elections.

Political parties should desist from holding meetings at odd hours to

enable effective women’s participation, in view of their multiple roles in which they combine home care giving, careers and also should reduce the financial demands on women seeking elective positions.

The media also have a role to play; they should give equal opportunities to male and female political office seekers (election candidates) in their reports. The media should be gender sensitive in their presentation of news, editorials, commentaries and other outputs as our partners in progress.

I also call on the National Assembly to revisit the Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill, 2019(SB.208) and they should as a matter of urgency pass the bill to alter the 1999 Nigerian Constitution to create additional special seats for women in the federal and state legislative Houses. This requires the creation of 111 special seats for women in the National Assembly and 108 seats for women in the state houses of assembly.

Similar legislation should be made in the nation’s local government

administration system. The government of Nigeria should recommit to the implementation of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa (Maputo Protocol on Women’s Rights).The government of Nigeria should support the increasing women participation in electoral Processes in the ECOWAS Region.

On the other hand, religious and traditional institutions should liberalise leadership structures to guarantee unfettered access by the female folk to leadership positions in their hierarchy, such that women can become queens, obas, Ezes, emirs, heads of community associations, etc.